Srinagar:A 35-year old man was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Mazahama area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district here on Sunday.

SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem said that suspected militants fired upon a civilian identified as Nasir Ahmad khan son of Ghulam Mohd khan resident of Buchipora Magam.

He was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead, officer said.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

