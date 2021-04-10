Shahid Choudhary Posted Admin Secy Tribal Affairs, Batul Commissioner Land Records

Srinagar: The government on Saturday order with immediate effect transfer of Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (IAS), Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, holding additional charge of Mission Director, Skill Development Mission.

According to an order by the government, the 2009-batch IAS officer and has been posted as Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

He has been also asked to hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth and Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Rehana Batul (KAS), Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, against an available vacancy. She has been given the additional charge of Secretary in the Revenue Department to work under Principal Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

