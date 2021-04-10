Anantnag Lady’s Suicide: Family of deceased sets house of her in-laws ablaze

Anantnag: Soon after a lady committed suicide in Anantnag, the family (maternal home) of the deceased woman allegedly set the house of her in-laws ablaze on Saturday morning.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) a lady had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Mominabad area of Anantnag.

He said the parental family of the deceased lady soon after her death set the house of her in-laws on fire.

The family alleged that the in-laws of their daughter have forced her to take this extreme step.

“We are investigating as to what led her to take such an extreme step. We will take strict action if the allegations are proved correct,” the police officer said—(KNO)

