Need to focus more on up-scaling emerging skill sets, says LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday said there is a need to focus more on up-scaling emerging skill sets so that human capital can be prepared and developed to fill the skill gap as per market demand.

The LG, during the 3rd and 4th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here, also called upon students to make valuable contributions towards nation building.

The convocation was presided over by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and among others who attended the event was Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

On the occasion, Sinha announced the annual “L-G Scholarship” for 10 students each from IIM-Jammu, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

The vice president awarded medals to students of the IIM’s 2018-2020 and 2019-2021 batches. During the convocation, 148 students were conferred with MBA degrees.

Speaking on fast changing market trends and increasing business management challenges, Sinha emphasised the need to put more focus on up-scaling emerging skill sets so that human capital can be prepared and developed to fill the skill gap as per demand.

Sinha also asked students to understand the true virtues of life and make valuable contribution towards nation building and ‘atmanirbhar bharat’ (self-reliant India).

“We need to produce future business managers as per market demand. Overhauling the entire business management ecosystem and orientation of youth are the need of the hour to complement the dynamics of market trends,” he said.

The Lt Governor noted that many experts from the field of management have identified management strategy and innovation; management tools and technology; and interpersonal skills as crucial growth drivers in the post-COVID-19 scenario.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a solid foundation for tackling unpredictability in market trends, Sinha said, adding that the Jammu and Kashmir government is identifying and exploiting all major growth potential sectors to provide youths an opportunity for imbibing pre-requisite qualities to overcome market challenges.

Citing a recent report, he said Jammu and Kashmir has a lesser unemployment rate than states and UTs such as Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan. PTI

