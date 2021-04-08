Shopian Encounter: 03 militants killed, 02 armymen injured, operation on

Srinagar: Three militants have been killed and two army troopers were injured in an ongoing encounter at Jan Mohalla area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thrusday.

Official sources said that three militants have been killed as well two army solidiers were injured in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Both the solidiers have been shifted to 92 Base hospital for treatment.

Earlier Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police, army’s 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Jan Mohalla.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)

