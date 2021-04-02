Motorcyclist drowns in LJHP water canal in Uri, people protest, call for fencing

BARAMULLA: A non local motorcyclist drowned in the water canal of Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric power Project (LJHP) in Bimyar area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

The motorcycle bearing registration number HR26DU-1782 skidded off the road at Bimyar area of Uri Thursday morning and fell into the LJHP water canal, some local people reached the spot and started rescue, however they fail to trace the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was later identified as Kashif Mohammad Khan son of Dilshad Ahmad Khan resident of Panipat Haryana.

Local people said that Kashif Mohammad was with his relatives in the area from past few days and on Thursday morning his motorcycle skidded off the road and drowned into the canal.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon a large number of people from several villages staged a protest against the administration and authorities of LJHP who did not immediately cut the water flow to the canal so that people could trace the body of drowned person.

The protesting people also said that seven Kilometer long LJHP canal from Gantamulla to Bimyar village is open and there is no fencing from either side, resulting in a large number of people, and animals losing their lives in the past.

The protesters shouting slogans appealed to authorities to stop the water supply for some time and carry fencing on both sides. Protesters blocked the Srinagar Baramulla highway for hours.

Later the LJHP authorities stopped the water supply for the canal and then after hours long struggle the body of the drowned person fished out from the water and shifted to nearby hospital for legal formalities.

