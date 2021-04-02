COVID-19: Three more schools closed for three days in Bandipora

Bandipora: Authorities on Friday announced the closure of three educational institutions in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district for the period of three days with effect from Friday as a precautionary measure in the wake of the Covid-19 positive contacts.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that as per the communication recieved from District Administration Bandipora, the schools including Higher Secondary School Gadkhud, High School Chewa and (IDPS) School Bandipora shall remain closed for three days as per covid-19 protocol.

However, concerned schools shall ensure testing and sampling of staff and students as per the directions from Covid Control Room, which will be shared as soon as communicated by the Health department.

He said that these Schools have been closed after some close contacts of previous Covid-19 postive patients were found.

On last Wednesday, the authorities ordered closure of a Government Higher Secondary School in Kaloosa locality of the district after a Lecturer at the School tested positive for COVID-19—

