MeT forecasts 3 days wet spell in J&K from Monday

Srinagar: Weatherman on Thursday forecast widespread rains in Jammu and Kashmir for three days beginning April 5.

Meteorological department here in a statement said that fairly widespread rains were expected on April 4 while there would be widespread wide spread rains, with possibility of 76-100%, for three days from ensuing Monday.

Deputy Director Meteorological Office here, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, told GNS that the wet spell was expected from evening of April 4. “The main activity is for three days, April 5, 6, and 7,” he told GNS.

For next 24 hours, the weatherman has forecast “mainly dry weather over Jammu and Kashmir with thunder development at one or two places towards evening.”

Meanwhile, a meteorological department official here told GNS that the mercury settled at 4.2°C against previous night’s 6.6°C in Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K.

The temperature was below minus 2.2°C in Srinagar for this time of the year, the official said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.0°C against 6.5°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded minimum of minus 0.1°C against 1.7°C on the earlier night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.4°C against previous night’s 6.7°C, the official said.

The minimum temperature settled at 2.0°C in Kupwara against 4.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.4°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and received 0.2mm of rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today.

The temperature was above 1.2°C normal for the place during this time of the year, the official added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print