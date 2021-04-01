Haryana man feared dead after motorcycle falls in Uri dam

Uri: A motorcyclist from Haryana is fear dead after his motorcycle skidded off the road and fell into a water reservoir (dam) in Uri area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Official sources told GNS that at around 7:00 a.m., a motorcycle (HR26DU 1782) skidded of the road and fell into a nearby water reservoir, LJHP Dam Chalan Boniyar. Even as the locals tried hard, the motorcyclist could not be rescued, they said.

The motorcyclist identified as Kashif Khan son of Dilshad Khan of Panipat Haryana is feared to be washed away in the fast flowing waters. When this report was filed, efforts were going on traced him.

SDPO Uri, Junaid Wali told GNS that police team is on spot and is trying to trace the body. He said LJHP authorities have been asked to stop water.

