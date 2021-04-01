Covid re-surge continues with 4 deaths, 373 new cases

Srinagar: The resurgence of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir continued on Wednesday, with 373 new cases and four deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The deceased included a resident of Srinagar district, two of Baramulla district, and one of Poonch district.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 300 from Kashmir and 73 from Jammu division. Srinagar district reported 159 of the new cases.

The bulletin also said that 131 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 26 from Jammu Division and 105 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 2,531 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 150 new cases and currently has 1,051 active cases, with 72 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 63 new cases and currently has 349 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 26 new cases and currently has 162 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 12 new cases and currently has 77 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 5 new cases and currently has 82 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 8 new cases and has 39 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 7 new cases and has 29 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 8 new cases and has 23 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 12 new cases and has 42 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 23 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 45 new cases, Udhampur 9, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 11, Kishtwar 0, Samba 3, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

