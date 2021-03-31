Mughal Road to be ready for vehicles in second week of April

Shopian: The Mughal Road is likely be thrown open for vehicular movement in the second week of April as snow clearance process will take a week’s time on both ends, Poonch and Shopian, officials said on Tuesday.

The snow clearance on this 84-kilometer road began on March 6, more than a month earlier than in previous years when it usually started by mid April.

Officials and engineers who are working on the snow clearance task told Kashmir Reader that like previous years there were massive avalanches on the road, but no snowfall in the month of February made them start the work earlier.

“There were around 40 avalanches which were 100 feet long and 30-40 high, but a bit lesser than last year,” said Muhammad Iqbal, a junior engineer (JE).

He said that it will take them one more week to clear the snow in the remaining eight kilometres, among which four kilometers have some snow avalanches.

The depth of snow from Hirpora to Dhobijan stretch of the road, according to officials, is around 6 feet, but the depth of snow beyond that is lower.

This historical road, first used by Mughals, was closed for vehicular movement in November last year when Kashmir valley including the Pir Panjal region received heavy snowfall.

Of the 40 kilometers which lie in Shopian district, 33 have been cleared so far, said Muhammad Iqbal, the JE, adding that it will take equal time for the mechanical division Poonch to clear the remaining kilometers.

“It will be motorable in the 2nd week of April. The government will decide on opening it for public transport,” Iqbal said.

The Mughal Road was thrown open for transport in 2010 and the then chief minister, Omar Abdullah, was the first to drive on the road, formally.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print