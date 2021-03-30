To restore 370, we mustn’t irritate people of India: Sajad Lone

PDP’s Khursheed Alam, Peerzada Mansoor, NC’s Basharat Bukhari join PC

Srinagar: Only the Parliament of India or the Supreme Court can restore the abrogated article 370, nothing else, Chairman of Peoples Conference (PC) Sajad Lone said on Monday.

Sajad was speaking to the media at his VIP residence at Church Lane where two PDP leaders Peerzada Mansoor and Khursheed Alam and one National Conference leader Syed Basharat Bukhari joined the PC on Monday.

“Let me tell you, there is no other way to restore Article 370 except either by Parliament or by the Supreme Court of India. The former can be done by speaking to people of India, which we have not done since the abrogation of Article 370. The latter is the job of an advocate,” said Sajad in response to a question.

“So we need to engage with the people of India. We will move away from the restoration of Article 370 if we continue irritating them. The choice has to be made,” he added.

He did not clearly specify what his party did in this regard since it quit the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. He instead focused on the coming of the three new leaders into the party fold.

“It is a big day today. I want to talk about the three leaders joining the party fold, nothing else,” he said, and later his colleague, Imran Ansari, reiterated the same.

Sajad said that it was for the first time that the PC had received support from most of the regions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Basharat Bukhari on the occasion said that he wanted to explore the possibilities of getting work done for the people. That’s why, he said, he was joining the PC. At National Conference, he said, he had everything but could not see himself doing things for people.

“You always want to do something for people. At PC I feel I can do that,” he said.

With the joining of the trio, the PC has now representation from Srinagar, south Kashmir, and north Kashmir.

Peerzada Mansoor said that it was the vision of Sajad Lone which inspired him to join the party. He said during his detention, Lone had predicted what could happen in the near future. Politics later turned out the way he had predicted, Mansoor said.

