Unidentified woman’s body found in power canal in Kangan

Ganderbal: Body of an unidentified woman was found in a power canal near Kawcherwan area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that some locals saw the body floating in the canal and informed the police.

He said after getting the information, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the body from the canal. “The identity of the body has not been ascertained as yet.”

The official said that the body has been kept at a local mortuary for now. “A case under relevant sections of the law has also been registered and further investigation has been started,” he said—

