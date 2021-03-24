PM Modi’s letter to Imran Khan step in right direction: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan was a step in the right direction, and expressed hope that it would lead to a process of dialogue and reconciliation.

PM Modi reaching out to his Pakistani counterpart is a step in the right direction. As Vajpayee ji famously said, one can change his friends but not neighbours. I hope this leads to a process of dialogue & reconciliation. Kashmir needs healing, she said on Twitter.

Modi had on Tuesday written to Khan to extend greetings to the people of that country on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

“As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative,” he said in the letter.

