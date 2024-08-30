Not involved in attacks on Hindus: Bangladesh JeI supremo

DHAKA: Jamaat-e-Islami supremo Shafiqur Rahman said that his party was not involved in attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh and attributed the negative portrayal of the party to a “malicious” media campaign.

He also refuted allegations that the party was involved in anti-India activities in Bangladesh and asked India to provide proof if any.

Replying to a query on allegations of attack on Hindus in Bangladesh by Jamaat activists, Rahman refuted the allegations as “baseless”.

The minority Hindu population has faced damage of their business and properties and devastation of Hindu temples during the violence that ensued for days following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5.

“We don’t believe in the concept of minority and majority, we believe in unity. We don’t consider Hindus as minorities, they are our brothers and friends in Bangladesh. We are with our Hindu brothers and we will stand by them,” Rahman said. Refuting allegations of attack on Hindu properties by the Jamaat cadres, Rahman said: “The activists and workers of Jamaat guarded the temples and houses of Hindus after August 5 so that no untoward incident takes place.”

The Jamaat activists and leaders have been doing everything to secure the Hindu community, he said.

“In the last 16 years you cannot show a single instance where Jamaat has captured or looted Hindu property,” he said.

PTI

