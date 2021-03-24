Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat ready to fully support India, Pakistan peace process

Says political prisoners, youth should be released

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday said it was ready to extend full support to all initiatives between India and Pakistan that aim at bringing peace in the subcontinent.

In a statement issued here, the Hurriyat faction said the agreement between India and Pakistan to adhere to a ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC) and the subsequent statements and actions by them indicate a positive shift in the relations between the two neighbours.

“The Hurriyat always was and is ready to extend full support to all initiatives between the two countries that aim at bringing peace and prosperity to all the people of the subcontinent and seek a fair and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, it said.

The amalgam said it greatly welcomes the shift towards good neighbourly relations between the two countries.

“This is being observed with anticipation by the people of J&K who are deeply affected by the state of the relations between the two neighbours,” it said.

India and Pakistan had announced on February 25 that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

However, it pointed out that that unless “an atmosphere free of fear, repression and human rights violations is not permitted efforts at good neighbourly relations will not bear fruit”.

“For change on ground, all political prisoners and youth in jails and under house detention should be released . The random arrests and slapping of PSA on youth and policy of intimidation and harassment through agencies should be ended. Deaths and destruction during encounters which is deeply disturbing should be immediately stopped,” the Hurriyat said.

