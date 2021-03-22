South Kashmir: 04 Mlitants killed, 01 army soldier injured in Shopian Gunfight

Srinagar:Four militants were killed and an army trooper injured in a gunfight in Manihal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

Official sources told GNS that four militants were killed while as one army Soldier recieved injuries in a gunfight at Manihal.

However, the identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the slain militants.

Earlier, Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Manihal.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print