Butcher selling mutton at inflated price nabbed by police in Kunzar

Baramulla: Police on Sunday arrested a butcher after receiving complaints that he was selling mutton at Rs 600 per kilogram in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A police official said that, following a complaint registered by two men, a team of police station Kunzar Tangmarg visited Chichlora village where they held a butcher who was selling mutton at Rs 600 per kilogram to his customers, which is more than the rates fixed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration recently.
The accused butcher was arrested by the police team and a case under FIR number 25/2021 under section 3/7 of EC Act has been registered against him
Recently the month’s long deadlock over mutton prices has finally ended with the administration and stakeholders agreeing to sell wholesome meat at Rs 535 per kilogram.
Kashmir valley witnessed acute mutton shortage for months after a stalemate over the divisional administration fixed the mutton rate at Rs 480 per kg last November that was recently modified by the admin fixing the retail rates of mutton to Rs 490 per kilogram with offal and Rs 535 without offal.