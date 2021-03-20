MeT issues ‘Yellow, Amber’ warning from March 22-24 in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday issued ‘yellow and amber’ warning from March 21 to 24 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Another spell of widespread moderate rain /snowfall most likely during March 22-24th with main activity on 23rd,” Sonam Lotus, Director Meteorological department said in a statement.

“Light rain /snowfall is likely to commence from March 21st from northwest Kashmir and increase gradually in intensity and distribution, affecting both Jammu and Kashmir,” he said as per GNS, adding, “It may lead to waterlogging of low lying area, landslide on sloppy area, disruption of Zojila, Banihal-Ramban and damage to orchards etc.”

Separately, in a daily statement about the forecast, the meteorological department issued a “yellow warning” for isolated thunder/hail/ gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in Kashmir as well as Jammu divisions on March 21 and 22. However, for March 23, the weatherman has issued ‘amber warning’ for “scattered heavy rain/snow/thunder/lightning” with likely disruption in Surface traffic Jammu-Srinagar highway and Srinagar-Leh highway due to landslides and water logging in low laying area.”

On March 24, there is no warning but the weatherman said that there may be disruption in surface traffic on both highways Due To Landslides.”

There are four types colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched), amber –government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

Meanwhile barring famous tourist resort of Pahalgam in South Kashmir’, mercury remained above normal in the Kashmir Valley.

A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.0°C against 5.8°C on the previous night. The minimum temperature was 1.3°C above normal for this time of the year in the summer capital of J&K, the official said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.4°C against 5.7°C on the previous night while mercury settled at minus 0.2°C against 0.7°C on the earlier night at Pahalgam. It was minus 0.3°C below normal at the famous resort.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.3°C against previous night’s 6.0°C, the official said.

The minimum temperature settled at 2.8°C in Kupwara against 6.6°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded minimum temperature of 0.5°C against minus 0.0°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature at the world famous skiing resort which received nearly 3ft fresh snowfall last week is minus 2.3°C normal for this time of the year, the official said.

