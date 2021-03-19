KU’s skiing championship, snow festival conclude at Gulmarg

Srinagar: An inter-college snow skiing championship and second snow festival under Fit India Campaign organised by the University of Kashmir have concluded at Gulmarg.

Teams from 16 colleges and the university participated in the championship and festival, organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.

In the snow festival, competitions were held in Kabaddi (men/women) and Volleyball (men/women). The volleyball (women) title was lifted by Women’s College Zakura while as runner-up was lifted by GDC Ganderbal. In the Men’s Category, GDC Ganderbal emerged winner while GDC Pampore ended up as runner-up.

In Kabaddi (women) category, GDC Pulwama emerged victorious while University of Kashmir emerged runner-up. In the Men’s category, GDC Ganderbal again emerged winner while GDC Tral emerged runner-up.

Meanwhile, in the inter-skiing championship (women), Saba Bashir (KU), Sumaiya Sair (KU) and Masrat Jan (GDC Kangan) bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively while in Men’s category Fayaz Ahmad (KU), Jehangir Ahmad (GDC Tangmarg) and Mohammad Ramzan Rather (KU) bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. A prize distribution ceremony was held after the culmination of events to felicitate the players.

Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan Coordinator DPES was the chief guest on the occasion, while Javeed-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg and Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Assistant Director, DPES were the guests of honour.

Muneer Alam conducted proceedings of the ceremony.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print