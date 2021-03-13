Officials pay visit to many Chenab Valley Power Projects

SRINAGAR: Technical Director of NHPC and Member of Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL) Y.K Chaubey visited CVPPPL Projects in District Kishtwar, on March 10.
He was accompanied by A.K.Chaudhary, MD, CVPPPL, KesavDesmukh, ED (D&E), NHPC ltd, Rajan Kumar, CGM (RO,Jammu) ,NHPC ltd along with Senior officers of CVPPPL.
Chaubey, visited Kiru Hydro Electric project on 10 March and took a stock of progress of ongoing work fronts like Diversion tunnel, MAT, APST, VT & Dam site.
He lauded the efforts of CVPPPL in day lighting the Diversion tunnel ahead of schedule and advised to maintain the tempo to divert the River soon after ensuing monsoon season to start Concrete Dam works.
On way to Power house site of Pakal Dul Project, Chaubey took a view of locations of major components of Kwar Hydro Electric Project.
During visit to Power House site of Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project, Chaubey reviewed progress of works of Power House Cavern, Transformer Hall cavern, Bus Ducts, Approach road to Surge Shaft top, Surge Shaft Road tunnel, Valve House, HRT-TBM platform area and advised to put in more efforts to complete the activities within stipulated time frame.
On March 11, the Dam site of Pakaldul Hydro Electric project at Drangduran was visited by the dignitary, during which progress of works of Diversion tunnel inlet portal, invert lining of DT, surface spillway, tunnel spillway, Intake were reviewed.
During the visit, Chaubey interacted with respective executing agencies of works packages and advised to ensure completion of works as per schedule.