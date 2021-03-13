Basharat Bukhari quits NC

Srinagar: Senior National Conference leader and former law minister Syed Basharat Bukhari disassociated himself from the party on Friday afternoon.

Bukhari conveyed his decision through a handwritten communiqué to party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and urged him to acknowledge the “expression.”

“Very respectfully, I hereby disassociate from the party (J&K National Conference) from this day 12th of March 2021, Friday onwards. Please be kind enough to acknowledge the above mentioned expression and oblige,” Bukhari wrote in his letter to Farooq Abdullah.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter to party vice president Omar Abdullah, Bukhari while referring to his decision of disassociating from the party, expressed his gratitude for his (Omar’s) love and affection towards him during his brief stint as party member. He also termed the journey of two years, two months and 21 days with JKNC as an interesting one.

While wishing Omar Abdullah good luck, Bukhari said in the letter that he hoped that the people of Jammu and Kashmir shall benefit from Omar’s intellect and politico-administrative acumen.

“Although 2 years, 2 months and 21 days is less time to be mentioned, that too when a major portion (one year and three months) of it was consumed under detention (house arrest) and three months in post Covid complications and ailments.. But indeed for me, it was an interesting journey and a learning process as well. Thank you so much,” wrote Bukhari in his letter.

