Govt sits on complaints filed by specially- abled persons for action against Red FM’s RJ

Srinagar: Specially-abled persons have written to the government seeking action against radio jockey (RJ) Rayees Mohiuddin of Red FM for mocking at a specially-abled person in a prank on his radio show.

Outraged by the humiliation, Valley’s specially-abled community mailed two separate complaints to the government’s social welfare department and J&K Information and Public Relations department on March 9. But for more than 24 hours, there was no response, says disability rights activist Javed Ahmad Tak.

The link of the show in which Mohiuddin can be seen deriding the specially-abled person for his entertainment show was also mailed along with the two complaints.

In one of the complaints addressed to secretary social welfare department who is also disability commissioner Bipul Pathak, Tak complained that the RJ has been doing pranks and highlighting the disability of a cleft and palate affected person.

He cites the Disability Act 2016 in the complaint which says that humiliating a person with disability is a punishable Act.

“Kindly take up the matter with the Director Information to take serious note of the humiliation and take action against 93.5 Red FM of which RJ Rayees Mohiuddin generated the video. Hope your good self will take up the notice of matter,” reads the complaint written by Tak, Chairperson humanity welfare organisation HELPLINE NGO to the Social welfare department.

“I hope that all the stakeholders and law enforcing agencies will take serious cognizance of the humiliation and take action against 93.5 Red FM of which RJ Rayees Mohiudeen generated the video,” said Tak in a statement.

He said that the RJ should approach the person with the disability and apologise to him.

The video of the prank has drawn strong outrage across the Valley with social media splashed with condemnations.

A Facebook user Tariq Rasool whose post went viral said he felt pained while watching the video as his son was also born with a disability.

“My son was also born with cleft palate defect & his voice is still not normal, although plastic surgery of palette done twice. You can’t imagine the pain I felt by watching the video of this idiot Rayees Mohiddin. Khuda karneh reham.” he said.

Mohiuddin, who is a well-known radio presenter and mimicry artist, can be heard in the audio talking to a delivery executive on phone along with a female, the two of them pretending to be husband and wife. As the female starts to talk about the delivery of her parcel, insisting to the delivery executive to deliver it secretly, Mohiuddin pops into the call and begins making fun of the delivery executive for the nasal tone of his voice.

“Che chukhi pipe manz kath karan (Are you talking through a pipe)”, Mohiuddin said with disdain, to which the delivery executive, whose name is Umar, replies in a very sober tone, “Bi haz chus yethuy (I am like this since the beginning)”.

Later, in the ten-minute conversation, Mohiuddin goes on to disparage the delivery executive again, saying “your voice still comes out of the pipe” while terming the tone his voice similar to that of a sheep. As the delivery executive continues to reply in a good manner, the radio presenter keeps shouting at him loudly.

Throughout the conversation, the radio presenter is adamant over receiving the parcel at his home. As the drama continues over the delivery of parcel, with Mohiuddin joining the call periodically and interrupting his pretence wife during the phone call, the delivery executive is unable to respond well, at which Mohiuddin shouts at him, “I’ll throw the parcel along with you out of my home.”

