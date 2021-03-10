Unidentified male body found in Kapren Anantnag

Anantnag: An unidentified male body was found in Kapren area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday afternoon.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that some locals spotted the body lying in Kapren locality of Verinag and immediately informed the Police.

He said that a team of police rushed to the spot and took the body into their possession.

He further said that the identification of the body is being ascertained and further investigation has been set into motion—.

