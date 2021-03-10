SMC launches 100 % door-to-door waste collection, source segregation

Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched 100% waste collection initiative in four wards of Srinagar city in Humhama , Karan Nagar, Labazar and Shalimar.

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu along with Commissioner SMC Athar Aamir Khan innaugrated the initiative in all these four wards which kick started from Humhama.

Both of them went to KaranNagar, Lalbazaar and Shalimar ward where various events in the occasion were held. At least six Hooper vehicles were deputed in each of these wards which were officially sent off by Mayor and Commissioner SMC on the occassion.Mattu on the occassion said that motive of this initiative is to focus completely on collecting waste from each and every household in all these wards at their door steps

These wards will be created as litter free and bin free wards .

An effective awareness is to be created in which participatory role of students ,Children and citizens is must to have getting them involved at various platforms by organising rallies and having programs significantly on importance of waste segregation at community level also.

Commissioner SMC on the occassion instructed the the concerned to ensure collection of segregated waste from each and every household level covering all the lanes and mohhallas in all these wards.

Mr Athar interacted with the field workers and passed on certain instructions with regard to 100% door to door waste collection and to create an extensive awareness on collection of dry and wet waste separately on the occassion.

Segregation of waste at source is one of the important steps to recycle dry waste easily and to use wet waste as compost. We want to ensure zero percent presence of garbage in localities and for it we seek public cooperation,” he added.

Besides Joint Commissioner Ad Syed Abul Qasim, FA/ CAO Rafiq Ahmed Shah, Joint Commisioner Works Ishtiyaq Ahmed Shah, Joint Commissioner Planning Ghulam Hassan ,all senior Municipal Officers, ward officers concerned along with the entire staff of ward including sanitation wing were present on the occassion.

