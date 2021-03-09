Girl from Habba Khatoon’s village scores 99.6 percent

PAMPORE: With the support of her grandmother, Gazala Javaid, daughter of Javaid Ahmad Ganai, made it to the top in the J&K school board’s Class 12 exam results on Monday.

A student of Muslim Educational Institute Pampore, Gazala lives in a nearby village, Chandhara, which is also the native village of legendary Kashmiri poetess Habba Khatoon.

Gazala told Kashmir Reader that it was extreme hard work and support from parents, and the unending prayers of her grandmother, that made her shine in the exam.

“I am thankful to Almighty Allah for bestowing such great success on me,” she said, adding that she was expecting a hundred percent but still her joy knows no bounds.

She told Kashmir Reader that qualifying NEET was her next mission.

Dedicating her success to her grandmother, to the Principal of MEI, “Tariq sir”, and to her parents, Gazala said that it was because of their support that she achieved the feat.

Her grandmother told Kashmir Reader that she prayed for the girl’s success all day and night, and tried to make sure she was comfortable at all times.

“Gazala secured 99 percent marks in 10th class and did not stray from the path then on. Now she has improved her score in 12th class,” the grandma said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print