Boy who died mysteriously on Pahalgam trip scores distinction

Srinagar: The distinction that Mubashir Sajad Dar secured in Class 12 exams didn’t bring any joy to his family; what it brought were sad and painful memories of his sudden death just two months ago.

On December 26, Mubashir had left his home in Khanyar, Srinagar, for a trip with three of his friends to Pahalgam. Little did anyone know that he would never return.

Two days later, on 28th of December, the phone of his father rang in the morning. He was informed about the death of his son.

The results of the J&K school board’s Class 12 examinations declared on Monday brought news that Mubashir had secured 439 marks out of the total 500 in medical science stream. Later in the day, his result sheet was doing rounds on social media with netizens expressing their shock and disbelief on it.

As soon as the results were out, the entire family was left numb as no one could utter a word except screaming out loud in the memory of Mubashir. Amid emotional scenes at their home, relatives, neighbours and friends joined the parents throughout the day in wailing over the loss of their son.

“It was not a day of joy and celebrations at all; rather, it was a day of mourning for us. The results felt like agony, bringing with them all the memories of my son. All we could in our helplessness was to visit his grave and shower it with sweets and flowers,” Mubashir’s father, Sajad Ahmad Dar, told Kashmir Reader.

He lamented that destiny had played a cruel trick on his son, who had been very fond of studies since childhood, and wanted to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), besides studying at Delhi University.

“Apart from studies, my son was a good football player and a martial arts sportsman. He played at national level for a Tang Soo Do (Korean martial art) championship. His room is filled with medals, not just for Tang Soo Do but for several other games,” Sajad said.

More than two months after their son’s death, the family is yet to see any headway in the investigation which the J&K Police are carrying out after registering a case. The FIR, number 02/2021, has been registered under Sections 304 IPC 8/21, 20, 27, and another case under NDPS 174 CrPC stands registered at Police Station Pahalgam in the matter.

Sajad said even the post-mortem report of his son was yet to be given to the family. Also, several other formalities including accessing the phone call records, have not been completed yet by the police, he said. He appealed to the higher authorities of J&K, especially Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, to intervene in the matter and speed up the investigation to ensure justice is delivered.

“The investigation is sluggish, and no one is paying heed or attention to us. It has been two months since the mysterious death of my son but there hasn’t been even a little progress in the case. We even visited SDPO Aishmuqam to check for the status of investigation a few days back, but were asked to wait for the post-mortem report and several other reports,” Sajad said.

Mubashir, as per the family, had died at Govt Medical College (GMC) Anantnag on 28th of December after being “denied” the necessary treatment. His friends had first taken him to a nearby dispensary in Pahalgam the previous night, where the doctor had referred him to the GMC hospital in Anantnag.

“Between 10:30pm to 11pm on the night of 27th, Sunday, the health of my son worsened. It seems that the carelessness of his friends led to his death, as they wasted almost 7 hours till 28th morning, after which he was declared dead at GMC, Anantnag, at about 5am. It seems that something strange had happened at the hotel in which my son stayed in Pahalgam,” Sajad told Kashmir Reader.

Police have said that Mubashir had died at the hotel itself, where he was putting up along with his friends for a period of two days, though the reasons behind his death still are unknown.

