Week on, Uri-Churanda road still blocked by landslides

Baramulla: The road from Uri town to Charanda village which was closed after heavy landslides hit it last week is still closed, making life difficult for people living in the villages close to the Line of Control (LoC).

Locals of Churanda and Batgran villages living along the LoC in Baramulla district said that the 7-km road link from Uri town to Churanda and Batgran is closed at several places and the authorities are yet to take steps to clear it. Both the villages remain cut off from their Tehsil headquarters in Uri, locals said.

They said the PMGSY is the agency responsible for the road but seems to be in deep slumber while people are visiting Uri on foot for the past week. “There are several places where landslides hit the road and the concerned agency has failed to clear them. The officers of the administration are watching the hardships of people as mute spectators,” Nazir Hussain, a local, said.

The people have also many times requested the administration for retaining walls to be built along the road to block landslides, but to no result.

People appealed to officials of PMGSY and also of the district administration to clear the road as soon as possible so that people living along the LoC in both the villages do not have to suffer more.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print