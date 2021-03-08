Three Day International Women’s Day Celebrations begin at IUST

Awantipora: Celebrating the excellence of Women in various fields, Islamic University of Science and Technology started three days celebrations from Monday on the theme ‘Women in leadership” while observing International Women’s Day 2021.

Speaking on the inaugural function, Registrar IUST, Prof. Naseer Iqbal congratulated female students for their splendid academic performance as was reflected in the recently held convocation of IUST wherein around 70% of the gold medalists were girls. Dr. Muneja Khan, Head, Department of English Language and Literature while recognizing the strides women have made so far, urged them not to feel complacent and move forward with equal zeal and zest. Dr. Fozia Qazi, Head Department of Mathematical Sciences, citing various data from national and international sources sensitized the audience about the abysmal presence of women at leadership positions and the need for change.

The event is based on a number of activities including seminars, mental health sessions, painting competitions, poetry competitions and many more

