Srinagar: Girls dominated top positions in all four streams as 82 percent students passed 12th class examinations, the results of which were declared by the J&K Board of School Education on Monday.

In all 46987 out of 58397 students who appeared in the examination have been declared successful, a top BOSE official told GNS.

The top ten positions in all fours streams—Science, Commerce, Arts and Home Science—have been bagged by the girls.

