GHHS Hakura achieves excellence

Umar Farooq Bhat of class 12 secures 3rd position in Kashmir Province with 497 marks
Anantnag: Umar Farooq Bhat, of Government Higher Secondary School, Hakura, Anantnag today secured third position in Kashmir Province by securing 497 marks that too without taking any private tuitions and Malik Aaira of the same school secured 10th position by securing 490 marks bringing laurels to the institute which is progressing by leaps and bounds in terms of education and co-curricular activities from last many years since Kaiser-ul-Hassan, the Principal of the institute took over the charge. The Principal felicitated the staff and the students for achieving this feat especially during Covid19 times when the institute didn’t compromise in its functioning and started the online classes without break and monitored the completion of syllabus and regular class work on weekly basis.