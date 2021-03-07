79 new cases in J&K, another death in Jammu

Srinagar: A day after a resident of Jammu district was reported as the lone Covid-related casualty in J&K in the last 24 hours, another resident of the district succumbed in the 24 hours up to Saturday evening.

That was the only Covid-related casualty reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, according to the official Covid bulletin, which said that 79 new positive cases were reported during this period, 18 from Jammu division and 61 from Kashmir division.

It said that 87 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 11 from Jammu Division and 76 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 882 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 35 new cases and currently has 421 active cases, with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 9 new cases and currently has 71 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 4 new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 48 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 10 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases, has 37 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 17 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 13 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 21 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 17 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 16 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

