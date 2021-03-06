Two non-locals arrested along with pistol at Jawahar Tunnel

Qazigund: The security forces have arrested two non-local residents during an operation near Jawahar Tunnel area of Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district last night.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that two persons were arrested along with arms and ammunition after security forces intercepted a Santro car (JK04-9750) near Jawahar Tunnel, Qazigund.

One Pistol and twenty rounds were recovered from their possession, the official said.

The duo has been identified as Muhammad Danish Sedaqi, son of Shamshad Sedaqi and Muhammad Nawshad Nayi, son of Muhammad Younis Nayi from Rajatajpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The vehicle has also been seized and further questioning of arrested persons is going on, official said—.

