Symposium cum cultural programme on COVID-19 held at Udhampur

UDHAMPUR: Department of Information & Public Relations, Cultural Wing, Jammu, in collaboration with District Information Centre, Udhampur today organized a symposium cum Cultural programme on the topic COVID-19 Do’s & Don’ts in the premises of NITL Higher Secondary School Udhampur.

Principal of the host school, Ajay Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion.

As many as 08 students of the host school participated in the symposium and threw light on the topic and shared their views regarding COVID-19.

Sheetal Bhagat of class 11th clinched first position, while Palak Sharma of class 11th and Afreen Wani of class 11th bagged second and third positions, respectively. Besides, Nidhi and Anam of class 12th bagged consolation prizes.

Vice Principal Anamika Gupta, Aastha Kharka, Aadil Farooq and Rupakshi acted as judges, while Senior Artist of Information Department Suresh Sharma conducted the proceeding of the programme.

While addressing the students, the chief guest said that the aim of the programme is to create awareness among the general public regarding COVID-19 disease. While appreciating the efforts of the Information Department for creating awareness through symposia, urged the Department to hold more such events in the near future also.

Artists of Cultural wing DIPR Jammu presented theme based scintillating cultural programmes which mesmerized the audience. After concluding the programme, the DIPR also distributed pamphlets among the students on preventions of Corona virus.

Later, the chief guest distributed merit certificates among the participants.

Among others, senior artists of the Information Department, Yash Kumar, Amit Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Mohinder Kumar and Staff members and students of the school were also present on the occasion.

