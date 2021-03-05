Jammu-Srinagar highway to reopen for both ways tomorrow

Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, will reopen for two ways on Saturday, officials said.

“Tomorrow (March 6), subject to fair weather and better road condition, LMVs (Passenger) shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa,” traffic officials said.

“However, TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.”

The thoroughfare was closed on Friday for maintenance and repairs. (GNS)

