Govt school in Budgam shines in class 10 results with 78 distinctions

SRINAGAR: A government school in central Kashmir’s Budgam district shines in recently declared class 10 results with 78 distinctions and 66 students secured more than 400 marks.
A total of 114 students from government high school S K Pora of Narbal zone in Budgam district appeared in the examination conducted by J&K board of school education in which 112 students qualified with 78 distinctions and 66 students secured more than 400 marks. The total pass percentage of the government school is 98.24%.
The first five toppers of the school are Ishart Ishfaq who secured 496 marks, Syed Mehran Farooq with 495 marks, Syed Hazim Nazir with 494 marks, Yasir Rashid with 493 marks and Shiekh Faisal with 490 marks.
The whole staff of the school has congratulated the students for their hard work. “You have faced challenges with strength, determination and confidence, and you all have done it,” they said.