Srinagar: An Army officer posted at Army Depo in Khanmoh area of Srinagar on Wednesday shot himself dead, sources said here.

Sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the officer identified as Sudeep Bhagat Singh of 5231 Asc Bn (MT) shot himself and he died on the spot.

They said that further investigation into the matter is going on.

