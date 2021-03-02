Anantnag resident dies of Covid 54 new cases in Kashmir, 9 in Jammu

Srinagar: A resident of Anantnag district was the one Covid-related casualty reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Monday evening. The official Covid bulletin said that 63 new positive cases were reported during this period, 9 from Jammu division and 54 from Kashmir division.

It also said that 56 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 18 from Jammu Division and 38 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 829 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 18 new cases and currently has 342 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 7 new cases and currently has 90 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 4 new cases and currently has 30 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 36 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 15 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 11 new cases, has 41 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 20 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 16 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 20 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 21 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 7 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

