Srinagar: Sixteen travellers among 58 fresh covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir even as one fresh death due to the virus took places in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

They said 11 of these cases were reported from Jammu Division and 47 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case count to 126441. Regarding the death, they said, it was reported from Kashmir Valley.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print