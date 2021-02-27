JKBOSE Class 10 results: 17 students at first position with 500 out of 500

‘My parents believe marks don’t matter; it helped me have a relaxed mind,’ says one topper

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Kashmir zone announced the results of Class 10 exams on Friday morning, in which 75 percent of those who sat for the exams were declared as passed.

As many as 17 students shared the first position. These students are: Rutba Javeed, Toiba Showkat, Noor-Us-Sabah, Gousia Farooq, Tayibah Anjum, Ibtisaam Naseer Tahir, Rounaq Dilshad, Tabasum Gulzar, Seerat Bashir, Jazib Javeed, Umer Manzoor, Tabiya Fayaz, Sadaf Rashid, Khujasta Younis, Anas Amin Mir, Suhaib Ahmad Reshi, and Aatiq Javed Khan.

73 students shared the second position with 498 marks while 13 shared the third position with 497 marks, a Board official said.

According to the Board, of the total 75,132 students who appeared in the Class 10 exams, 76.09 percent of girls passed while 74.04 percent of boys passed. A total of 9,441 students passed with grade A, 11,347 with A2 and 11,050 with B1.

As per the official figures, 75,132 students — 38,340 boys and 36,792 girls — appeared in the exams, out of whom 56,384 students passed and 18,626 did not.

Anas Mir, a student of City Centre school at Khanyar, was one of the 17 who secured 500 marks out of 500. “I was consistent throughout the board examination. I did not take it as a burden. You don’t have to study for hours. Just be regular and revise all those topics you feel are difficult,” he told Kashmir Reader.

He credited the school staff, his cousin, and self-study for his achievement.

Rutba Javeed, a student of Kashmir Harvard school, also secured 500 marks out of 500.

She said, “My parents believe that marks don’t matter. It helped me have a relaxed mind and perform without any pressure. Due to the pandemic we were not able to go to school and had to attend online classes, that too on 2G internet. It was very difficult for everyone, including me.”

She also said that self-study is very important. The JKBOSE had relaxed the syllabus for Class 10 students by 30 percent to 40 percent in view of the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic. Students were required to attempt 60 percent of the questions only in all the papers.

