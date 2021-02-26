Dal Lake selected as ‘Swachh Iconic Place’

New Delhi: The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, has announced the selection of twelve sites including the Dal Lake in Kashmir for its Swachh Iconic Places (SIP) initiative under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G).
Apart from Dal Lake, the other selected sites are Ajanta Caves, Sanchi Stupa, Kumbhalgarh Fort, Jaisalmer Fort, Golconda Fort, Sun Temple Konark, Rock Garden Chandigarh, Banke Bihari Temple Mathura, Agra Fort, Kalighat Temple Kolkata.
The initiative aims at enhancing the experience of both domestic and foreign visitors by improving the sanitation and cleanliness standards at and around the sites. The objective of SIP is to achieve a distinctly higher level of Sanitation/Cleanliness at these places, especially on the peripheries and in approach areas.
