Peak intensity of rain, snow on 26th, 27th: MeT

Minimum temperatures rise significantly across Kashmir; highway open today for traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu

Srinagar: February started on a dry note but is likely to end on a different one as the weatherman has forecast rainfall in plains and light to moderate snowfall in upper reaches of J&K till the end of this week, with the peak intensity likely on 26th and 27th.

The meteorological (MeT) department said that the weather is expected to remain cloudy from Tuesday till Saturday, bringing along with it rainfall in plains and snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir valley.

“The department is expecting the weather to change significantly during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. This will result in rainfall in plains and light to moderate snowfall over next few days, till 27th. However, the major intensity of precipitation is expected around 26th and 27th of February,” Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director of the MeT department in J&K, told Kashmir Reader.

During this period of expected wet-spell, he said, the precipitation is expected to occur in a staggered manner across Kashmir, with the first two days largely impacting north Kashmir, and later shifting to entire Kashmir valley along with certain parts of Jammu.

On 26th and 27th, he warned, the precipitation is likely to impact surface and air traffic.

“There can be probable impact on traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway as also on flights. This will be happening around 26th and 27th of this month, while as before this there isn’t possibility of any such impact,” Ahmad said.

Since the beginning of February, Kashmir valley has witnessed an unexpected rise in maximum as well as minimum temperatures with temperatures remaining several degrees above the normal during the day. However, in January and December, Kashmir experienced one of the harshest winter in decades with temperatures plummeting to extreme sub-zero levels.

The minimum temperatures continued to remain above sub-zero level across Kashmir valley on Monday. As per weather officials, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.8 degree Celsius, considerably up from minus 1.4 degree Celsius on the previous night. The maximum temperature was recorded at 15.5 degree Celsius, as against 18.6 on the previous day.

Qazigund witnessed 16.8 degree Celsius maximum temperature, nearly seven notches above the normal. The night-temperatures stood at a low of 3.0 degree Celsius, up from minus 0.0 degree Celsius on the earlier night. Its neighbouring Kokernag recorded 16.2 degree Celsius maximum temperature, nearly eight notches above the normal, with minimum temperature standing at 4.0 degree Celsius, against 0.2 degree Celsius a night before.

The famous ski-resort Gulmarg experienced 8.6 degree Celsius maximum temperature, seven notches above the normal. The mercury during the night settled at a low of 0.0 degree Celsius, against minus 3.0 degree Celsius on the previous night.

Pahalgam recorded 7.0 degree Celsius maximum temperature, six notches above the normal. The minimum temperature stood at 1.2 degree Celsius, against minus 1.5 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 14.7 degree Celsius maximum temperature while the minimum temperature stood at 4.0 degree Celsius, much higher than the previous night’s minus 0.2 degree Celsius.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway will ply from Srinagar towards Jammu on Tuesday. The traffic department said that subject to fair weather and road conditions, only one-way traffic will be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu. It added that the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar shall communicate with Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban before releasing the traffic.

For Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), the department said, the vehicles shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) between 7 AM in the morning till 11 PM in the afternoon towards Jammu, adding that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after this time-slot.

For Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said, “Only stranded vehicles between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu. However, oil tankers, livestock and fresh perishable carriers shall be allowed in the opposite direction, subject to situation on the national highway.”

