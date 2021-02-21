No Covid death in J&K

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported but 68 fresh cases were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official bulletin said.

It said that of the 68 new positive cases reported, 18 were from Jammu division and 50 from Kashmir division

It also said that 70 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 23 from Jammu Division and 47 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 700 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 24 new cases and currently has 317 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 6 new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 1 new case and currently has 41 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 7 new cases and currently has 42 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 4 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 6 new cases, has 35 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 16 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 23 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 12 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 24 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 10 new cases, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 1, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

