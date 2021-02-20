Sweeper injured after old shell explodes in Handwara school

Srinagar: A sweeper was injured on Saturday after an old shell went off while he was clean a private school in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Official sources told GNS that the sweeper identified as Reyaz Ahmad Ahanger son of Abdul Ahad Ahanger was cleaning the Hillwill School when the shell went off, leading to injuries to him. He was shifted to hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

SP Handwara Dr GV Sandeep told GNS that investigations into the incident have revealed that it was old shell which exploded, leading to the injuries to the sweeper. “He is stable,” the police officer added.

