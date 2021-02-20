A day after JK violence, Mehbooba calls for dialogue with Pakistan

Srinagar: A day after three policemen were killed in militant incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday asked the Centre to start a dialogue with Pakistan and also engage the local public to ensure there is no violence in the union territory.

The PDP president visited Logripora Aishmuqam area of in Kashmir’s Anantnag district to express her sympathies with the bereaved family of J-K Police Constable Suhail Ahmad who was killed in the militant attack in the Baghat area of the city on Friday.

Besides Ahmad, another police personnel lost his life in the Baghat attack. Separately, a policeman died during an encounter with ultras in Budgam district during the day. Three militants were also killed in a gunfight with security forces at Badigam in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after her visit, Mehbooba asked the Centre to hold talks with Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the government must think as to till when the people of J-K, its policemen and youth will continue to sacrifice their lives.

“This (the Kashmir issue) is a huge issue and this issue should be resolved so that the bloodshed in J-K stops and the people here live in peace,” she said.

Talking about Ahmad, she said, “He has (left behind) two small children. His father was also killed when he was just four years old. What will they do?”

The former J-K chief minister said at the least, a dialogue should be started to stop violence in the union territory.

“The BJP government should think and start the process of dialogue, so that the bloodshed is stopped. Our graveyards have become full,” she said.

“They should start the dialogue process be it (with the people) here or with Pakistan because they often say that Pakistan perpetrates violence here. At least, the dialogue process can be started to stop the violence,” she told reporters.

