Srinagar,: Suspected militants fired upon on security forces in Baghat Barzulla area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Friday.

Official sources told GNS that militants fired upon Police in Baghat . In this incident two policemen recieved bullet wounds and have been shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital for treatment in critical condition.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants, they said.

More details will follow.

