03 LeT militants killed in overnight Gunfight in Shopian: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed on Friday in an overnight encounter in Badigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told GNS, that three militants have been killed in the gunfight which had started on thrusday night.

However their identity is yet to be ascertained, the IGP Said.

Earlier, Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Badigam.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

