COVID-19: India records 12,881 new cases

New Delhi: India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,06,56,845, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,014 with 101 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.42 per cent, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,56,845 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,37,342 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.25 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,87,03,791 samples have been tested up to February 17 with 7,26,562 samples being tested on Wednesday.

