No Covid death in J&K

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported but 64 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

It said that of the 64 new positive cases reported, 11 were from Jammu division and 53 from Kashmir division.

It also said that 69 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 10 from Jammu Division and 59 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 617 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 35 new cases and currently has 230 active cases, with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 3 new case and currently has 29 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 3 new cases and currently has 37 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 36 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 6 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case, has 41 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 14 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 31 active cases with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 14 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported three new cases and currently has 18 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 8 new cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

