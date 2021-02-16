Family of arrested militant protests in Srinagar, claims innocence

Srinagar: The family of Zahoor Ahmad Rather, who was arrested in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year, staged a protest here on Monday, claiming he had nothing to do with militancy after he surrendered in 2006.

Police had said Rather alias “Sahil” was a top militant affiliated to The Resistance Front (TRF). He was arrested in Samba district of the Jammu region by Anantnag police on Saturday.

Rather’s family members staged a protest at Press Enclave, claiming he was innocent . They said he was taken away from his rented accommodation, where he was staying with his wife and two children.

Rather’s sister Meena said they had approached the police in Anantnag for his whereabouts but to no avail.

She said Rather was into the dry fruit business and had nothing to do with militancy after he surrendered in 2006.

Rather’s sister said he is suffering from various ailments and appealed to the government to let the family know about his whereabouts.

Police said Rather, a resident of south Kashmir, had reportedly moved to Samba to receive an arms consignment from Pakistan and was arrested from his rented accommodation in Bari Brahmana area during a joint raid by Anantnag and Samba police.

Terming Rather’s arrest as a “major breakthrough”, the police had alleged that he was involved in the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam and a policeman at Furra village in south Kashmir district last year.

—PTI

